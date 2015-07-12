Julia Roberts, Kate Winslet, Lupita Nyong'o, and Penelope Cruz Celebrate 80 Years of Lancôme in Paris

You could’ve easily called Lancôme's bash in Paris Tuesday night the Oscars of couture fashion week. Attendees like John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and Riccardo Tisci sat in VIP, sipped champagne and mingled as Kylie Minogue performed for the hundreds of guests in Casino de Paris. Circulating that crowd were the ambassadors of the brand, including Julia Roberts, Kate Winslet, Lupita Nyong’o, Penelope Cruz, Lily Collins and Isabella Rossellini, who all hit the red-carpet together for the first time to celebrate the company’s 80th anniversary.

As the beauties held hands and giggled down the red carpet, they stopped to speak with me about the over-the-top bash. Let's just say with this megawatt crowd, there were some girl-crushes happening. “To be with Isabella is the most exciting thing,” Roberts said. “Not to embarrass you, Isabella, but the thing I remember as a young woman looking to idolize a goddess, was you in Lancôme ads,” she recollected.

And now that all the women have each landed their own Lancôme contract, Winslet pointed out: “It doesn’t feel like a job. It really does feel like a celebration of women of all ages—that we all are. It’s wonderful to be here and to show everybody that we are real people, accessible, touchable, lovable, and all of those good things.”

Nyong'o, who has been making her way to shows during fashion week, added: "It's amazing for a company to celebrate 80 years of existence. I'm particularly honored to be part of that history." This being a birthday party, I also asked the women what they wished Lancôme for turning the big 8-0. In true Julia Roberts wittiness, she answered for the group: “An extension on all of our contracts!” Hear hear.

