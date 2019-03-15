Julia Roberts Just Cut Her Long Hair Into an Asymmetrical Lob

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

While it seems like everyone in Hollywood is chopping off their hair, going short isn't for everyone. So for those of you that want the drama of a significant makeover but don't want to lose too much length, Julia Roberts and her new asymmetrical lob are at your service.

The celebrity's longtime hairstylist Serge Normant posted a profile shot of Roberts on his Instagram. In the picture, we can see that Roberts's very long, layered hairstyle has been transformed into a much shorter, collarbone-grazing lob. And instead of going for a blunt cut, of which was incredibly popular last year, the stylist cut her hair at a very slight angle, featuring longer lengths in the front and subtly shorter lengths in the back.

Normant styled the hair in voluminous messy waves that highlighted the definition of Roberts's golden blonde hair color.

Similarly, just last week, Mila Kunis's hairstylist gave her hair a very similar cut, though styled it in an airy blowout.

Overall, it's a haircut you can expect to see even more of from celebrities in the coming months, especially as those who've adopted the bob grow-out their hair.