Julia Roberts's Children Have Grown Up Unbelievably Fast—See Their Family Photo

Public sightings of Julia Roberts’s kids are right up there with unicorns—rare and magical.

In an uncharacteristic yet much-appreciated move, Roberts and her husband Danny Moder stepped out in Malibu, Calif., with their adorable brood of mini-me’s. Eight-year-old Henry and 10-year-old twins Phinnaeus and Hazel were all smiles as they joined their parents in support of friend Kelly Slater and the launch of his new sustainable fashion line, Outerknown.

For the occasion, Mom looked chic in a monochromatic ensemble of a simple black top and black shorts, which she paired with a pair of tan pointed-toe pumps. And though the kids may be growing up out of the limelight, they certainly look like naturals in front of a camera!

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Unlike the North Wests and Romeo Beckhams of the world (little Nori starred in dad Kanye West's "Only One" music video and the second-youngest Beckham boy fronted his own Burberry campaign), public appearances for Roberts’s children are few and far between—and that’s no accident. In a 2014 interview with the Wall Street Journal, the Roberts discussed putting her family before her career.

“We're just grateful for the sense we have of being like any other family down the street,” she said. “I don't question it."

Related Video: 60 Times Julia Roberts Flashed Her Trademark Smile

PHOTOS: Julia Roberts's Changing Looks