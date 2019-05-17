Julia Roberts Made Florals for Spring Legitimately Groundbreaking

Florals, for spring? Groundbreaking — if you style them like Julia Roberts does, that is.

America’s sweetheart awarded Billie Eilish and Finneas with the Vanguard Award at the ASCAP Pop Music Awards on Thursday in Beverly Hills, and just like the idea of Julia presenting an award for musical achievement, her ensemble was wholly unexpected.

In the most basic of terms, Roberts is wearing a floral minidress, but I can guarantee her ensemble is not what springs to mind when you hear the word “floral.” Instead of the typical sporadic rose cluster or sunflower motif, Julia’s Givenchy dress (nordstrom.com; $2,725) displays a trippy, spiral zig-zag of multi-colored daisies. It’s so unexpected, in fact, that at first glance you may not even notice that the pattern is comprised of flowers at all.

Image zoom Lester Cohen/Getty Images

Adding to the youth and whimsy of the outfit, the Oscar winner wore a silver metallic belt and a pair of black Alexandre Birman booties.

Leave it to Jules (and stylist Elizabeth Stewart) to find an inventive twist on the most outplayed trend there is.