Julia Roberts as the Evil Queen, Kelly Ripa Says Yes and More!

Courtesy Photo (3); Startraksphoto; Getty Images (2)
1. First look! Julia Roberts channels her wicked side as the Evil Queen in the new Snow White film. [EW]
2. Kelly Ripa tries her hand at bridal consulting tonight on Say Yes to the Dress. See a sneak peek! [People]
3. Prince Harry has arrived in California for two months of military training. [Daily Mail]
4. Check out these nifty color wheels of the hot shades from New York and London Fashion Week. [Nylon]
5. Justin Bieber and Mariah Carey are collaborating on a Christmas duet! [MTV]
6. Adam Lippes' designs for Manolo Blahnik will be sold at the designer's stores this fall. [WWD]