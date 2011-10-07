Julia Roberts as the Evil Queen, Kelly Ripa Says Yes and More!

Courtesy Photo (3); Startraksphoto; Getty Images (2)
InStyle Staff
Oct 07, 2011 @ 12:25 pm

1. First look! Julia Roberts channels her wicked side as the Evil Queen in the new Snow White film. [EW]

2.  Kelly Ripa tries her hand at bridal consulting tonight on Say Yes to the Dress. See a sneak peek! [People]

3. Prince Harry has arrived in California for two months of military training. [Daily Mail]

4. Check out these nifty color wheels of the hot shades from New York and London Fashion Week. [Nylon]

5. Justin Bieber and Mariah Carey are collaborating on a Christmas duet! [MTV]

6. Adam Lippes' designs for Manolo Blahnik will be sold at the designer's stores this fall. [WWD]

