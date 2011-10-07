Julia Roberts as the Evil Queen, Kelly Ripa Says Yes and More!

1. First look! Julia Roberts channels her wicked side as the Evil Queen in the new Snow White film. [EW]

2. Kelly Ripa tries her hand at bridal consulting tonight on Say Yes to the Dress. See a sneak peek! [People]

3. Prince Harry has arrived in California for two months of military training. [Daily Mail]

4. Check out these nifty color wheels of the hot shades from New York and London Fashion Week. [Nylon]

5. Justin Bieber and Mariah Carey are collaborating on a Christmas duet! [MTV]

6. Adam Lippes' designs for Manolo Blahnik will be sold at the designer's stores this fall. [WWD]