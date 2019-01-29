Julia Roberts Breaks Her 2019 Pants Streak with a Denim Dress

Julia Roberts has abandoned her 2019 wardrobe staple (the pants-cape) for something a tad more traditional: a chambray dress.

The Homecoming actress stepped out for a dinner honoring her Ben Is Back co-star Lucas Hedges in a look that's probably hanging in your closet.

Coordinating with the navy suit-clad Hedges, Roberts wore a dark-wash denim Choé dress with a frayed hem and swooping three-quarter-length sleeves. Channeling her inner Elle Woods, the Oscar-winner accessorized with a hot pink Coach satchel with butterfly appliques at the clasp and a gold bangle spelling “love” in delicate lettering.

Polishing the ensemble off, Julia wore patterned blue block-heel boots, her blonde locks in loose waves at her shoulders and her signature smile on full display.

America’s sweetheart started off awards season strong this year when she arrived at both the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards in two respective pants-led red carpet looks that featured a full skirt trailing behind them (aka the pants-cape — pass it on).

Dresses, pants, both … What can't Roberts wear??