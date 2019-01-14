Julia Roberts Is a Modern-Day Cruella de Vil in a Color-Block Cape

All hail the reigning queen of the pants-cape — yes, you read that correctly.

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Julia Roberts is sashaying her way into 2019 with a new favorite silhouette: well-tailored pants trailed by a skirt, hence a cape-like silhouette, i.e. … a PANTS CAPE.

The Homecoming star experimented with this style at the Golden Globes as well, arriving at the awards show in a one-shoulder golden-beige Stella McCartney gown with a set of black trousers built in.

Reprising the silhouette, the Best Actress in a Drama Series nominee took to the blue carpet at the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday in a black Louis Vuitton tuxedo gown with white trousers, the skirt of her pants-cape lined with embellished etchings.

Looking a modern-day (and totally fur-free) Cruella de Vil, Roberts accessorized her color-block ensemble with a diamond choker and black platform pumps, her blonde locks straight and parted down the middle.

Though the Oscar winner didn’t take home an award either night, the prize for comfiest attendee has Roberts written all over it. In the words of the actress’s stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, “#WeLikePants.”