Julia Roberts and Her Award-Worthy Smile Make a Rare Fashion Show Appearance

Need a midweek pick-me-up?

Look no further than Julia Roberts and the smile that could probably cure anyone’s woes in a flash. We obviously know the 49-year-old actress from her iconic roles in Pretty Woman and Notting Hill, but lately we haven't seen her step out publicly or gift us with her presence.

Until she did.

On Tuesday in Verona, Italy, Roberts stepped out on the black carpet and later sat front row at the Calzedonia Legs Show. So what’d she wear? Julia made a frilly appearance in a cute pastel pink dress with a Peter Pan collar and matching fishnet-like tights. Her dress gave the overall look a youthful feel, and she paired it with pointed-toe booties and a black, rectangular clutch.

Venturelli/Wireimage

At the show, she walked in hand in hand with Calzedonia Legs President Sandro Veronesi, waving at everyone in the crowd and looking like a million bucks.

Glad to introduce you to the beautiful Julia Roberts together with our president, Mr Sandro Veronesi. Such an amazing night for the Calzedonia family! #CalzedoniaLegShow #Calzedonia #CalzedoniaFamily #JuliaRoberts A post shared by Calzedonia Official (@calzedonia) on Sep 6, 2017 at 6:53am PDT

Julia, can we please see you more often?