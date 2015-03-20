Julia Restoin Roitfeld of Romy and the Bunnies Launches a Pat the Bunny Capsule Collection

In honor of the 75th anniversary of the beloved children's book Pat the Bunny, Julia Restoin Roitfeld, the founder of the chic lifestyle mommy blog Romy and the Bunnies, has curated a 14-piece capsule collection that arrives in stores today. Restoin Roitfeld, the mother of a little girl named Romy, started her blog to give new and expecting mothers a source of inspiration. Her site is filled with nursery decor ideas, maternity shopping tips, safe beauty hacks for pregnant women, and much more including fitness and nutrition.

Throughout her journey with Romy and the Bunnies, Julia has gotten to the know the baby market inside and out, so it's only natural that Restoin Roitfeld worked with Charlotte Olympia, Bonpoint, and aden + anais on this 14-piece capsule collection. In the collection, you'll find too-cute mommy and me Charlotte Olympia bunny ballerinas inspired by the Olympia's trademark kitty flats, delicately embroidered knitwear, and muslin swaddles. Each piece fuses the classic appeal of Pat the Bunny with the needs and wants of a stylish mother.

To shop the collection, head over to charlotteolymia.com, bonpoint.com, and adenandanis.com—and for more information on how this sweet collection came to life, watch this video featuring Julia Restoin Roitfeld and Edith Kunhardt, whose mother created the Pat the Bunny book for when she was just a little girl, 75 years ago.

