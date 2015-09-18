Julia Louis-Dreyfus on Sunday's Emmys: "It's a Great Opportunity"

While you’d expect TV’s leading ladies to abide by a strict regimen of beauty sleep and last-minute spa treatments in the 72 hours leading up to this Sunday’s Emmy Awards, just the opposite is happening in Los Angeles. Last night inside Cecconi’s marble-adorned West Hollywood outpost, Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus debuted her pre-awards show glow at the sixth annual Audi Celebrates Emmys Week party, where fellow silver screen regulars like Joel McHale and Jesse Tyler Ferguson joined the talented jokester.

Dressed in a sleeveless black Narciso Rodriguez dress with sheer, embroidered midriff paneling and matching pointed-toe black pumps, the star opened up about her love for the designer’s creations. “He knows how to create a dress in a very modern fashion for a woman’s body,” she told InStyle. “He uses these great seams and lines and color blocking that help define a woman’s figure in a way I think is really flattering.”

RELATED: Emmy Nominee Elisabeth Moss: "I Feel Like I've Found My Personal Style"

Though the nominee for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series remained tight-lipped about whether she’ll wear a Rodriguez number on Sunday (“I cannot say,” she noted) Dreyfus did express excitement for the evening. “What does Sunday mean to me? To be honest, it’s a great opportunity, honestly, to celebrate with the people that I work with. We work so hard, we’re away on location, we’re away from our families. The days are long. The material’s fantastic. It’s a great group,” she said.

Playing Selina Meyer has been “mind expanding for sure,” she adds, which is precisely why she can’t wait to celebrate with her cast members. “It’s a way of just sort of kicking back and celebrating … That’s something that I’m really looking forward to doing. I mean, I’m not looking forward to the tension of the night. Once it’s over with, yeah.”

An air of nervousness may have surrounded the Emmy winner, but there’s no denying that there’s nothing but confidence amongst the butterflies in her stomach. So what words advice does she have for young women everywhere? “Don’t be afraid of making an ass of yourself and taking risks. And wear sunscreen. You will not regret it.” You heard it from the VP herself.

—With reporting by Scott Huver

RELATED VIDEO: I'm Obsessed: Biore Charcoal Soap

RELATED: Emmy's Style Spotlight: Emilia Clarke's Best Red Carpet Looks