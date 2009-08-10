Juicy Couture's Tracksuit Is All Grown Up

It was hard to miss the Juicy Couture-induced velour tracksuit trend that exploded in Hollywood with stars like Vanessa Hudgens, Eva Longoria and Jessica Simpson frequently snapped wearing them at airports and weekend outings alike. But this look has had more than its moment and has left us craving the next "feels like I'm wearing my pajamas" craze. Enter Bird by Juicy Couture, a more sophisticated streetwear line touting sleeker separates, but still with that signature Juicy Couture coziness. So trade your velour tracksuit for these harem-style cashmere pants and long, ombre cardigan the next time you head out to run errands.

• Bird by Juicy Couture Cardigan, $280, Pants, $350; net-a-porter.com.

• Follow net-a-porter.com on Twitter.