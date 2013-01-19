Judy Geib's Emerald Cuff Is This Week's Top Pin!

courtesy of Barneys
Randy Miller
Jan 19, 2013 @ 1:00 pm

Clearly, our readers agree with Pantone: Emerald is the hottest hue! Case in point: Judy Geib's vibrant cuff. You made this statement piece the week's top pin by sharing it more than any other picture this week. Talk about a pop of color! Vote for this bright accessory or any of our jewelry loves, then let us know what else you're obsessing over at pinterest.com/instylemag by repinning, liking, or commenting on any of our 68 stylish boards—or by clicking the link below.

