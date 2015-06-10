Celebrating What Would Have Been Judy Garland's 93rd Birthday

It's hard to believe, but the iconic Judy Garland would have been 93 years old today. She'll always be remembered as that enchanting young girl that stole everyone's hearts as she sang the first verse of "Over the Rainbow" in The Wizard of Oz. Or maybe you adore her for other memorable roles in films such as Meet Me in St. Louis, Easter Parade, or A Star Is Born. Or perhaps you saw and love her from her concert stage performances. Whatever your Judy Garland memory, you know she was a legend.

A child of show business from a troubled family (she called her show biz mother the "real Wicked Witch of the West"), she made her mark in 1939 when she starred as Dorothy Gale in The Wizard of Oz. She died tragically young at the age of 42 in 1969, but no one will ever forget the tiny little girl with the dramatic voice. "Always be a first-rate version of yourself instead of a second-rate version of someone else​," she reportedly once said. It's no wonder the birthday girl continues to inspire us today!

