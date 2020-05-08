Judge Refuses Lori Loughlin's Request to Dismiss Her Case
Everything's set for an October trial.
A few weeks ago, Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, submitted a motion to dismiss their involvement in the college admissions scandal. Today, U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton rejected the request, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and the case will move along as planned with an October trial date.
Loughlin and Giannulli's legal team claimed that investigators fabricated evidence to indict the couple. They continued, saying that the FBI coerced Rick Singer, the man behind the alleged scheme, to lie to Loughlin and Giannulli to gather evidence. Judge Gorton had asked prosecutors to explain iPhone notes from Singer that appeared to show that he was secretly working with the bureau in October 2018.
"They continue to ask me to tell a fib and not restate what I told my clients as to where there money was going — to the program not the coach and that it was a donation and they want it to be a payment," Singer wrote, according to documents submitted to the court.
That was enough for Loughlin and Giuannulli's defense to claim that Singer was being bullied.
"Agents in the case denied pressuring Singer to lie," THR notes. The publication continued, reporting that "Singer took the notes when he hadn't yet fully accepted responsibility for his crimes" and that there isn't a difference between "bribes" and "donations" in this case, since Loughlin was essentially paying to have gain admission to USC for her daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose.
The new development will see Loughlin and her husband in court this fall. They are facing various charges alleging that they paid $500,000 to have Singer fabricate photos depicting their daughters as rowers, though neither Olivia Jade nor Isabella Rose had any experience with the sport.