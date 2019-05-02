Jude Law Channeled Elvis While Getting Married in London

It looks like congratulations are in order!

Jude Law, 46, and his business psychologist girlfriend Phillipa Coan, 32, reportedly wed on Wednesday at The Old Marylebone Town Hall in London. Law's reps did not immediately return InStyle's request for comment.

The couple made a thoroughly modern bride and groom — Coan approached the venue in a crème-colored ruffle-front minidress and veil-affixed fascinator, Law at her side in a navy suit with a white Henley beneath and a dark scarf tied about his neck, a wide-brimmed hat atop his head, and presumably Elvis-inspired blue suede shoes upon his feet.

This will be Law’s second marriage. He wed English actress Sadie Frost in 1997 (with whom he shares children Rafferty, 22, Iris, 18, and Rudy, 16) before splitting in 2003. He also shares daughter Sophia, 9, with model Samantha Burke, and 4-year-old daughter Ada with singer-songwriter Catherine Harding. He got engaged to actress Sienna Miller in 2004 but they broke things off by 2006.

With Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner also surprising us with a wedding this week, there must be something in the air. Guess it’s a nice [week] for a white wedding?