R. Kelly's Girlfriend Joycelyn Savage Turns On Him

R. Kelly has lost an ally in Jocelyn Savage. As one of the artist's live-in girlfriend, Savage previously defended Kelly during a CBS This Morning interview. However, according to CNN, she claims to be breaking her nondisclosure agreement and says she is "risking" her life by coming forward with the truth.

On her Patreon page, Savage is sharing details of her time with Kelly, describing his manipulative behavior and supporting accusations of other women that include forced abortions, what amounted to in-house imprisonment, and abusive relationships.

Savage first met Kelly when she was 19 years old. He promised to make her famous and lavished her with gifts. When she moved in with him, she explains, the relationship changed and she endured sexual and psychological abuse.

Image zoom Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

RELATED: This Is How Gayle King Kept Her Cool During Her R. Kelly Interview

"After these couple of months Robert started giving me commands, and making sure I call him by certain names. Like 'Master' or 'Daddy' which I didn't really care for at the time," Savage wrote. "If I wasn't getting paid or pursuing my dream I would've went home, but all of that didn't stop just yet. But it started getting worse by day-by-day, he would raise his voice at me if I didn't call him by those two names. If Robert called me I would have to reply with 'Yes, daddy' or 'Please daddy,' he was so controlling. I'm a victim."

Savage lived with Kelly for four years. She adds that she was not offered any form of privacy. When she showered, a member of Kelly's team would be waiting at the door. When she threatened to leave, Kelly insisted that she wouldn't be able to build a career in music without him.

"I kept thinking to myself he just wants me to be safe, he wants the best for me he thinks someone is going to take me away from him," Savage continued. "But it was me being delusional why would someone claim to love keep me locked up like some damn animal."

RELATED: R. Kelly's Girlfriends Open Up About Their "Very Strong Relationship" with the Singer

Savage adds that this is just the first part of her story and that more details would be coming. In a statement released to Variety, Kelly's lawyer, Steve Greenberg, claims that Savage's account is nothing more than "stories and lies."

“It is unfortunate that Jocelyn now seeks to make money by exploiting her long time, loving relationship with Robert. Obviously if she were to tell the truth no one would pay so she has, unfortunately, chosen to regurgitate the stories and lies told by others for her own personal profit," the statement reads. "We know the real facts, and it was not until the money ran out that she decided anything was wrong. Hopefully people will see it for the obvious profiteering it is.”