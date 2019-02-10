Joy Villa Dressed Up as a Border Wall at the Grammys

For the third year in a row, Joy Villa brought a touch of politics to the red carpet. For tonight's Grammy Awards, the singer continued her pro-Trump stance with a dress that was designed to look like a border wall, complete with barbed wire and a State of Liberty-inspired spiked crown.

Villa explained that this year's look was meant to evoke the steel proposed to build the border wall between the United States and Mexico. To temper the Brutalist feel of something that's literally divisive, the dress used soft, flowing silver material. Designer Allinger of Desi Designs created the gown as well as the barbed-wire embellishments and the crown. Villa's finishing touch was a red minaudière decorated with the slogan "Make America Great Again."

Image zoom Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

RELATED: Who Is Joy Villa? The Singer Wore a Pro-Life Dress to the Grammys and Twitter Is Heated

"I grew up in theater, so I've always used costume as a way to express myself," Villa told The Hollywood Reporter last year of her unusual red carpet style. "It's an opportunity to show the world who I am on the red carpet, which to me is the same as a stage. I approach it as a show. I want to 'wow' people. My heroes on the red carpet have always been Cher, Madonna, the wild ones; the worst-dressed. Or Lady Gaga with the meat dress. Who even talks about the best-dressed? No one even remembers who was best-dressed last year!"

At the 2018 ceremony, Villa made headlines with a white, anti-abortion gown that featured a rainbow and fetus motif and a matching bag that read "Choose Life."

RELATED: Joy Villa Unveils Donald Trump Dress—and Now You Know Joy Villa's Name

"I'm a pro-life woman. This year I chose to make a statement on the red carpet like I always do," she said to Fox News at the time. "I'm all about life."

The year before that, she made her political debut with a red, white, and blue fit-and-flare gown that looked just like a Trump campaign poster. On the front, it read "Make America Great Again" and on the back, Trump's name dazzled along the hem.