Jourdan Dunn Parties in a Bedazzled Bikini at the Barbados Crop Over Festival

Forget Coachella, the Caribbean's Crop Over is where it's at for the best festival fashion. As the event came to a close with Monday's Kadooment Day party, model Jourdan Dunn joined Rihanna and other fellow revelers in celebration of the special day, clad in the most party-ready frock we've ever seen.

The British beauty beat the Monday blues in a bedazzled bikini that could slay all day on a Victoria's Secret catwalk.

Cloaked in a white feather boa, washed with turquoise accents, the 27-year-old took to the streets of Barbados to dance in her jaw-dropping look. She wore embellished bikini bottoms, but her matching top—our favorite part of the whole getup—was constructed out of silver wire and featured intricate pineapple designs inlaid with turquoise and gold gem stones.

The star added even more shine to her festival-ready attire by adoring herself with a jewel-encrusted tiara and a set of delicate white garters that were draped with matching beads.

Electric blue eyeshadow put the colorful finishing touches on Dunn's ensemble, while casual white kicks ensured the model was set for an entire day of frolicking through the streets.

Looking good, girl!