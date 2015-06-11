See Birthday Boy Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger's Sweetest Instagram Pics

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for SHOWTIME
To many, Joshua Jackson will always be the boyishly cute Pacey Witter who stole their hearts (and Joey Potter's on Dawson's Creek). But the actor turns 37 today. Pacey you're all grown up!
Since leaving the creek, Jackson starred on Fringe and currently appears on Showtime's critically acclaimed The Affair. He's also one half of a gorgeous Hollywood power couple: His other half since 2006 is the gorgeous German actress Diane Kruger. Based on her Instagram account, the pair seem like a perfect fit. We hope they have a lovely birthday celebration! See their cutest couple Instagram photos below.
