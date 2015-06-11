See Birthday Boy Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger's Sweetest Instagram Pics

To many, Joshua Jackson will always be the boyishly cute Pacey Witter who stole their hearts (and Joey Potter's on Dawson's Creek). But the actor turns 37 today. Pacey you're all grown up!

Since leaving the creek, Jackson starred on Fringe and currently appears on Showtime's critically acclaimed The Affair. He's also one half of a gorgeous Hollywood power couple: His other half since 2006 is the gorgeous German actress Diane Kruger. Based on her Instagram account, the pair seem like a perfect fit. We hope they have a lovely birthday celebration! See their cutest couple Instagram photos below.

Happy Birthday to this adorable towhead who became my handsome man ! And happy 9 year Anniversary too ❤️ You make me appreciate life so much more and I'm so happy you found me in this crazy world A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekrugerperso) on Jun 11, 2015 at 2:14am PDT

On our way to the CFDA awards !! @prabalgurung A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekrugerperso) on Jun 1, 2015 at 4:07pm PDT

It's happening !! #XMascardselfie#missingonlyoneveryimportantfamilymember# A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekrugerperso) on Nov 26, 2014 at 3:46am PST

Sunday Fun Day !! Life is just so much better when he's around 😍 A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekrugerperso) on Nov 23, 2014 at 3:48am PST

A beautiful night with a beautiful man... I loved my Jason Wu for Boss dress ! #thankyou#JasonWu#Boss#Flaunt#dianekruger#joshuajackson A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekrugerperso) on Oct 26, 2014 at 3:29am PDT

