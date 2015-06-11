See Birthday Boy Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger's Sweetest Instagram Pics

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for SHOWTIME
Meredith Lepore
Jun 11, 2015 @ 7:15 am

To many, Joshua Jackson will always be the boyishly cute Pacey Witter who stole their hearts (and Joey Potter's on Dawson's Creek). But the actor turns 37 today. Pacey you're all grown up!

Since leaving the creek, Jackson starred on Fringe and currently appears on Showtime's critically acclaimed The Affair. He's also one half of a gorgeous Hollywood power couple: His other half since 2006 is the gorgeous German actress Diane Kruger. Based on her Instagram account, the pair seem like a perfect fit. We hope they have a lovely birthday celebration! See their cutest couple Instagram photos below.

RELATED: Dawson's Creek Fans Rejoice: Katie Holmes Is Returning to TV

On our way to the CFDA awards !! @prabalgurung

A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekrugerperso) on

It's happening !! #XMascardselfie#missingonlyoneveryimportantfamilymember#

A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekrugerperso) on

Sunday Fun Day !! Life is just so much better when he's around 😍

A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekrugerperso) on

PHOTOS: See Diane Kruger's Changing Looks Here

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!