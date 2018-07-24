What Is Josh Kushner's Net Worth?

Alexandra Whittaker
Jul 24, 2018 @ 2:00 pm

When news broke Tuesday that Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner are now engaged after six years together, it delighted her fans. But naturally, the news has caused some to wonder more about the relatively private man at its center. 

While Kloss's projects and ambitions are firmly in the spotlight, Kushner has grown his own career more covertly. He has co-founded multiple companies, including Oscar Health, which has paid off for him—literally.

James Devaney

Forbes estimates that Josh, his brother Jared Kushner, and their parents Charles and Seryl have a fortune worth at least $1.8 billion. The Richest estimates that Josh's cut of that is approximately $200 million, as of 2014. 

Kloss herself has an unofficial estimated net worth in the millions, making them one monetarily powerful pairing. 

