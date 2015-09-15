Josh Duhamel's Son May Be the Cutest Football Fan Ever

Minnesota Vikings, you've got a very cute fan on your hands. Josh Duhamel and Fergie's son, Axl, may have just celebrated his second birthday, but that doesn't mean the tyke is too young to pick a favorite football team. On Monday night, Duhamel 'grammed a photo of his little man wearing a Vikings hat, and we think the team should hire him as their new mascot, stat.

"SKOL Vikings!!" the proud papa captioned the photo, referring to the NFL team's fight song. In the shot, the blue-eyed, blonde-haired boy looks more than ready to root for his team. Check it out below:

SKOL Vikings!! A photo posted by Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel) on Sep 14, 2015 at 6:21pm PDT

