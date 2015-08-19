Surprise! Joseph Gordon-Levitt is a dad. The actor and his wife Tasha McCauley, co-founder and CEO of Fellow Robots, welcomed a son over the August 15 weekend People confirms. The private couple, who married in a small ceremony at their house back in December, unsurprisingly kept the pregnancy underwraps and haven't revealed the child's name.

It looks like Gordon-Levitt will definitely have his hands full this fall. The first-time dad will be juggling newborn duties along with three movies hitting the big screen, including The Walk, The Night Before, and Snowden. He is also set to guest star on The Mindy Project.

Congratulations to the couple on their new addition—we wish them all the best.

