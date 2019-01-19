Who is Joseph Baena, Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son?

His half-sister Katherine Schwarzenegger may be in the headlines right now thanks to her shiny new engagement ring, but Joseph Baena, Arnold Schwarzenegger's son, has pretty big plans of his own. According to Entertainment Tonight, Baena's prepping for this year's Arnold Pro Strongman World Series and taking a few cues from his dad along the way.



Katherine and Patrick are Arnold's children with Maria Shriver. Joseph is the son of Arnold and Mildred Patricia Baena, his former housekeeper. Instead of heading to the big screen and landing modeling gigs like Patrick or writing books like Katherine, Joseph's embracing one of his dad's passions: fitness. Thanks to his Instagram page, followers are getting a chance to follow along as he preps for competitions and gets a few pointers from his dad.

In the posts, he explains that he doesn't have a professional trainer and that his physique is thanks to a combination of hard work and perseverance. "No coach; just lots of dedication, effort and great workout partners!" he captioned one image. The spot-on pose only supports everyone's opinion that the two are basically identical twins. Actual ones, too, not the Arnold and Danny DeVito kind.

In his latest post, he recreated one of his dad's most iconic poses. "Just a lil thicc," he captioned the shot, which is instantly recognizable to just about anyone who's stepped foot in a gym or scrolled through Instagram looking for fitness inspiration and fallen into a bro-tastic flex fest instead.

Though he stays out of the Hollywood spotlight, Joseph does maintain a relationship with his father. Arnold has spoken out about how hard it has been for the family, but notes that he's proud of his son. "Happy birthday Joseph! You’re a fantastic son and a great training partner," he wrote last year.

While Arnold is still handling his divorce with Shriver (which has been ongoing since 2011), he's been open about his relationship with Joseph.

"He's terrific and he totally understands the situation," Schwarzenegger told Howard Stern back in 2015. "So, it all has worked out. It's a very tough situation for him. It's a very tough situation for my kids. Very tough situation for my family. It was tough for everybody. But it has happened and now we have to figure it out, right?"