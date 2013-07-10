Joseph Altuzarra Wins International Woolmark Prize US Award, Takes Home $100,000 for His Line

Congratulations are in order for Joseph Altuzarra! The designer—a favorite of red-carpet staples like Kerry Washington and Jennifer Lawrence—won the International Woolmark Prize US Award at a ceremony in New York last night. The award recognizes the best in emerging, talented designers, and his win puts him in the same class as previous winners including Karl Lagerfeld and Saint Laurent (who won the award at age 18). “It's a huge honor and beyond winning, it's an amazing initiation,” Altuzarra told InStyle.com at the event. The competition featured ten emerging designers who all submitted a look using Merino wool. Altuzarra wowed the judges—of whom included Alexander Wang and Council of Fashion Designers of America president Steven Kolb—with his skillful creation that utilized needle-punched wool textures and even a pair of wool heels. “I designed it to make it look like the textures were all dissolving into each other,” he said of his inspiration. And it’s quite the prize he took home—$100,000 to support his line and a spot representing the US with a fleshed-out capsule collection using Merino wool in the international competition, which takes place next February. “I was really stunned!” he said of winning. “It was such an honor to be a part of this. I’m very, very honored and I feel very humbled."

