Former NY Yankee Jose Canseco Accuses A-Rod of Cheating on J.Lo with His Ex-Wife

After Jennifer Lopez and her now-fiancé Alex Rodriguez announced their engagement on social media, the celebrity community rallied to offer their well wishes. Ellen DeGeneres even suggested she could be J.Lo's maid of honor. However, not everyone was super stoked for the couple.

Just a day following J-Rod's relationship milestone, fellow former New York Yankee player Jose Canseco aired his grievances with Alex on Twitter, accusing the athlete of cheating with his ex-wife...

“Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is,” Canseco tweeted on Sunday evening.

Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019

The former MLB star claims to have been with his ex when A-Rod supposedly called her phone a few months ago. Towards the end of Canseco's Twitter tirade, he proceeded to challenge the baseball player to a MMA fight and tweeted Jennifer his number in case she wants to learn "the truth."

I was there a few months back with her when he called her on her phone — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019

Alex Rodriguez stop being a piece of shit stop cheating on Jennifer Lopez — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019

Alex Rodriguez I challenge you to a boxing match or an MMA match anytime you want — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019

@JLo if you want the truth about Alex Rodriguez call me 702-374-3735 — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019

On the other end of the spectrum, a separate source believes Jennifer and Alex are "soulmates" who "bring out the best in each other." Call us crazy, but we're leaning towards the latter as being true.