Jordyn Woods Can't Keep Her Story Straight, According to Reports

Now that the dust has settled on the Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson scandal (not that anything's any clearer), it looks like sources close to the Kardashians are saying that Woods wants back in the good graces of the family. However, People reports that those same sources note that although she's looking for forgiveness, Woods can't stick to her story.

"Her story keeps changing a bit, and it's almost like she is digging herself deeper," a source said. "It's been a week now of nonsense explaining from her side. Everyone thinks she wanted to hook up with Tristan and she just didn’t think she was gonna get caught."

Details that keep shifting include suggestions that Thompson and Woods mutually agreed to deny all allegations or that Woods was "blackout drunk" when it happened.

Last week, TMZ and Hollywood Unlocked reported that Woods and Thompson had allegedly hooked up, though none of the Kardashians confirmed the story officially. The fallout included Kim Kardashian unfollowing the two of them on social media, reports of Kylie Jenner being distraught over losing her best friend, Woods moving out of Jenner's guest house, and even speculation that this was all a publicity stunt for the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

"Kylie still seems torn," the source added. "It's gonna be very difficult for her to cut Jordyn completely out of her life."

People adds that Woods has reached out to Kylie and Khloé several times to apologize. Sources say that Woods is "completely remorseful" and that she cried over the whole situation with her mother. It has been confirmed that Woods is living with her mom again after the allegations. It's a startling development for both Woods and Kylie, who have been friends since 2012.

"Jordyn has been trying to reach out to Khloé, Kylie and everyone else in the family to apologize," the source notes. "She wants to apologize and make everything right."