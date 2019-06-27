Jordyn Woods Responded to Kim Kardashian's Controversial Comment About Her

After the Jordyn Woods/Tristan Thompson scandal aired on Keeping Up With the Kardashians last week, viewers finally got all of the Kardashian reactions to the event that rocked the KarJenner universe.

Some people, however, weren't too happy about a comment that Kim Kardashian made about Jordyn when she told Kylie that "she provides for her whole family off of what you have given her." And now, Jordyn has given her own response to what Kim said.

Speaking to ET during an event for the launch of her clothing line with Boohoo, the 21-year-old said, "I definitely work very hard for a lot of the things that I have, and as you can see, I'm out here hustling, and I've always been working. I started modeling when I was 18, and you know, I work hard."

When Kim's comment aired on KUWTK, people were quick to point out that Jordyn had been successful on her own and grew up in the same (presumably affluent) area the Kardashians did, and didn't need Kylie to provide for her.

Jordyn also responded to Khloé's claim during the episode that she never apologized for her part in the scandal, telling ET, "It's just, you know, things happen, and of course I'm sorry and apologetic as much as I can be."

Since the scandal (and the ensuing raw Red Table Talk interview she gave with Jada Pinkett-Smith), Jordyn has been busy promoting her lash collaboration, booking her first acting role and working on her clothing line.

For now, it sounds like she's just ready to move on and focus on her future.