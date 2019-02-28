Why People Think Jordyn Woods's Relationship with the Smith Family Will Save Her

Just when we thought Jordyn Woods's high-profile cheating scandal with Khloé Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, had fully tarnished her name, the 21-year-old launched the comeback tour we didn't see coming. (Or believe was possible.)

Like her career and rise to fame, she couldn’t initiate the cleansing of her reputation all on her own — enter: The Smiths.

Woods’s scheduled appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk web series already has the internet in full breakdown mode, but there’s a lot of speculation regarding what she will discuss — and what she’s even legally able to speak on.

The Kardashians are not pleased with Woods’s decision to take her side of the story public, and why should they be? When it comes to family dynasties, there are few with enough power to truly shape culture — one of them is undoubtedly the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Another surname that springs to mind? Smith.

Woods's tight relationship with the Smith family began when she was just a baby. The model’s late father, John Woods, was a TV sound engineer and reportedly met patriarch Will Smith while working in the ‘90s.

Woods has been a close friend of Will and Jada’s son Jaden, 20, for most of her life — in fact, it was Jaden who introduced Jordyn to her Kar-Jenner kalling kard, Kylie Jenner.

But now that Woods’s bond to the famous family has fallen to pieces — Kylie has reportedly cut her friend off and the clan as a whole are “feeling 100 percent done” with her — Jordyn is looking to salvage what she can with help from Pinkett Smith.

And though Woods’s NDA will likely alter the conversation, a source told TMZ that Jada intended for their discussion to “create a healing between Jordyn and Khloé."

Fans have speculated that Woods’s connection to the Smiths is what will save her from total Kardashian-stirred ruin. They have the financial and celebrity power to protect Jordyn from the legal and personal threats that may befall any other Kar-Jenner friend-turned-foe. (One Twitter user held up Blac Chyna, the mother of Rob Kardashian's child, as an example of someone whose face-off with the family didn't end well.)

So now Jordyn Woods goes running back to the Smith family huh?! Haha.



But honestly, that #redtabletalk teaser has me shooketh to my core because the Smiths love her like a daughter so if this was a Kris Jenner scam then they might cause some problems 👀🙊 — Nola Marianna Ojomu (@NolaMarianna) February 26, 2019

Jordyn Woods learned from the Kris Jenner handbook 👏🏾👏🏾! Sis going right over to the Red Table with Mother Jada. 😂😫 control your narrative Jordyn! Don’t let these Kardashians try and wash you like they did Chyna. — Vince B. Aries (@Vince_Aries) February 26, 2019

People are out here swearing to GAWD #JordynWoods dropped from #Kardashian glory. Meanwhile, Will & Jada refer to her as their niece. 😂 The Kardashians did not make her! Her family is VERY SUCCESSFUL! They lived in Calabasas hence #KylieJenner #TristanThompson #KhloeKardashian pic.twitter.com/CrsXRACy2d — 💞💋 мя𝐒👓💤🦄 💋 (@MrsNae804) February 27, 2019

Name a family bigger than the Kardashian’s? The Smith’s? Jordyn Woods will be on Red Table Talk 👀 pic.twitter.com/QfmuR0eTIM — BallerAlert (@balleralert) February 26, 2019

Friday’s episode will hopefully give us a new perspective on the whole ordeal — or, who knows, maybe an NDA-bound Woods will spend the entire appearance plugging her "super real" false eyelash collaboration … Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, Jordyn's gained nearly 1 million new followers since the scandal broke last week — so public ruin aside, we already have a silver lining for you.