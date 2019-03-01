People Are Losing Their Minds Over Jordyn Woods's Red Table Talk Interview

After a week of absolute media insanity, Jordyn Woods opened up about her and Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal during an episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch.

Basically, she said it was overblown and what really happened is that she partied somewhere she shouldn’t have been (Tristan’s house), shared an unwelcome goodbye kiss with the father of Khloé Kardashian’s daughter, and withheld the truth from both Khloé and BFF Kylie Jenner.

Khloé, however, begged to differ, and clapped back by tweeting that Jordyn was lying — oh, and also addressing Tristan’s role in the drama (which was somehow previously overlooked by approximately everyone):

Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 1, 2019

Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired,then yes I would address him publicly as well — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 1, 2019

Twitter had some strong opinions on both sides of the coin — let’s enjoy them together, shall we?

People truly went out of their way to watch it all go down with Jordyn and Jada:

This is an actual comment I just saw on the Jordyn Woods livestream: pic.twitter.com/l5k1KhryCn — Alise Morales (@AliseNavidad) March 1, 2019

me trying to meet my deadline at work while watching/tweeting about the #JordynWoods interview on #RedTableTalk pic.twitter.com/KYNaEybipL — A.J. (@ajhisnandez) March 1, 2019

Some of them were really feeling Jordyn’s account:

jordyn woods getting kissed by tristian thompson w/o her consent (being sexually assaulted) & then the entire world bashing her for being a hoe is a prime example of how woman of color get treated in today’s society. theyre the victim but bc they aren’t white, no one cares. pic.twitter.com/IqxNpykyrv — amanda !! (@amandamjamess) March 1, 2019

Jordyn Woods is 21 years old. she’s literally just barely into adulthood, she’s gonna make a mistake and this was one. Khloé big bird ass is pushing 35 and is slut-shaming a baby because her man wanted to cheat. BIRD BEHAVIOR. — 𝓽𝔂 🦚🦋 (@thepiinks) March 1, 2019

Not that anyone asked my opinion but... I believe Jordyn Woods and think the Kardashians are overreacting. Also Khloe needs to get rid of Tristan for good #ByeFelicia — Jesssicaacampbell (@_CampbellJess) March 1, 2019

And some really weren’t:

Jada's face during this #RedTableTalk with Jordyn Woods tho. Even she's like 'Okay. But, gurl'. pic.twitter.com/2cHZp3aCih — Random J (@_RandomJ_) March 1, 2019

But Jordyn is shady asl. 😂

My bihhh really said “Im not a home wrecker... I don’t want your situation”#RedTableTalk pic.twitter.com/7AHnKw51NU — Zuzu Currency (@ZuWilliams_) March 1, 2019

Jeffree Star came through with some ~tea~ :

But most of the internet was rightfully pissed that Tristan Thompson was skating by without a much-deserved take-down:

Khloé Kardashian to Jordyn Woods: "you ARE the reason my family broke up!"



Tristan: pic.twitter.com/9bwLuJRwjO — Post Cabron (@ImAlvar0) March 1, 2019

Tristan literally threw himself at Jordyn Woods and Khloe still thinks she broke her family? #RedTableTalk pic.twitter.com/hJQFHssp9U — Mushfiga Waheed (@MushfigaWaheed) March 1, 2019

*tristan cheats with jordyn*



khloe : YOU BROKE MY FAMILY APART STFU TALK TO ME PRIVATELYYYYY



*tristan cheats with 100 women*



khloe : pic.twitter.com/8vYTOpzO9P — zana 🌈 (@rkivesoul) March 1, 2019

I know it's a lot to take in right now, but try to breathe.