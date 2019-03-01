People Are Losing Their Minds Over Jordyn Woods's Red Table Talk Interview
... And Khloé Kardashian's comments.
After a week of absolute media insanity, Jordyn Woods opened up about her and Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal during an episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch.
Basically, she said it was overblown and what really happened is that she partied somewhere she shouldn’t have been (Tristan’s house), shared an unwelcome goodbye kiss with the father of Khloé Kardashian’s daughter, and withheld the truth from both Khloé and BFF Kylie Jenner.
Khloé, however, begged to differ, and clapped back by tweeting that Jordyn was lying — oh, and also addressing Tristan’s role in the drama (which was somehow previously overlooked by approximately everyone):
Twitter had some strong opinions on both sides of the coin — let’s enjoy them together, shall we?
People truly went out of their way to watch it all go down with Jordyn and Jada:
Some of them were really feeling Jordyn’s account:
And some really weren’t:
Jeffree Star came through with some ~tea~ :
But most of the internet was rightfully pissed that Tristan Thompson was skating by without a much-deserved take-down:
I know it's a lot to take in right now, but try to breathe.