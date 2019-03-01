Here's Exactly How Jordyn Woods Describes the Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

After a week of non-stop backlash, reality TV’s Hester Prynne, Jordyn Woods, made an appearance on family friend Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk series on Friday afternoon.

In having her on the show, Smith reportedly wanted to “create a healing” between Woods and the woman whose boyfriend she’d hooked up with, Khloé Kardashian. The scandal broke last Tuesday and has put Jordyn on the outs with her best friend (and former roommate) Kylie Jenner, as well as the rest of her famous family.

It was the moment we’d been awaiting all week, and despite having a Kardashian-based NDA, Woods didn’t mince any words to telling her side of the story.

Here's how she explained it:

Woods and her friends made their way to Tristan Thompson's house. "We’re all dancing, we’re all drinking, we’re all enjoying the time. I’m not thinking 'I shouldn’t be there,'" she told Smith. "And that’s the first step where I went wrong. I shouldn’t have even been there. Never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him, never once did I leave the public area."

And though she did spend the night, Woods says nothing happened, and that she had just been partying until the sun came up. The next morning, however, is when the true drama began.

"I feel like I can’t point fingers, because I allowed myself to be in this position," she continued. "I never was belligerently drunk — I never blacked out. I was drunk, but I was not beyond the point of recollection. On the way out he did kiss me — no passion, no nothing, on the way out. No tongue kiss, no making out. And I don’t think he’s wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position. I was like, ‘That didn’t just happen.’"

"I went home and I had talked to Kylie and Khloe in the morning, told them I was there. I was honest about being there, but I wasn’t honest about the actions taking place. I was like 'let me not just throw more fuel on the fire.' [Khloe] doesn’t deserve this either. It’s not fair that she has to deal with this either. I’m no homewrecker. I would never try to hurt someone’s home — especially someone I love. I really just hurt so many more people by not telling the truth. I know I’m not the reason that Tristan and Khloe are not together. This situation may have made it easier for her not to want to be with him," she explained.

Smith got to the point, asking Woods, "Did you sleep with Tristan?" Her response? "Never. Never a thought. Never a consideration."