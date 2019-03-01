11 Takeaways from Jordyn Woods's Red Table Talk Interview You Need to Know

It's the day we've all been waiting for: Jordyn Woods's Red Table Talk interview with Jada Pinkett Smith.

The 21-year-old Woods sat down with Smith, a close family friend that Kylie Jenner's (former) BFF has known basically since birth, to share her side of the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal story.

It was just a little over a week ago that news first broke that Woods had allegedly hooked up with Thompson, Khloé Kardashian's boyfriend and the father of her daughter, True. Since then, Woods has reportedly moved out of Kylie's guest house, and the family has ceased communications with her — despite, as People reports, Woods's attempts to apologize.

KarJenner stans have been working double time cranking out theories (Is Kris behind the drama? Is it all a publicity stunt for the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians?), though it was initially unclear if Woods would even be able to clarify any of the rumors given her alleged non-disclosure agreement with the family preventing her from speaking about their personal lives.

On Friday, however, we finally got to hear it straight from the Eyelure ambassador herself. Here's what we learned:

1. Woods says there was "no lap dance" and no intimacy.

In her telling of the events, Woods says that she was seated on the arm of a chair, and that Tristan was seated in the chair during an after party on Sunday night at Tristan's home in L.A. "There’s no reason it would look like a lap dance, but I can see why people would say that this was looking cozy," she said.

2. She takes "full responsibility" for allowing herself to be in that situation.

She partied until the sun came up, which technically means she stayed the night — and she admits that was dangerous territory. "I allowed myself to be in this position," she stated.

3. She says that Tristan kissed her.

"On the way out he did kiss me — no passion, no nothing," she said of the kiss he allegedly planted. She added that it was more than a peck on the lips, but, "No tongue kiss, no making out."

"I didn’t know how to feel," she continued of the immediate aftermath. "I walked out immediately after. I got in the car and I was like, ‘no that didn’t happen.’"

4. Woods said other women witnessed her innocent behavior, but she doesn't blame them for not coming forward.

She explained that she understands why those people that attended the party wouldn't want to be standing up for her (or standing up to the Kardashians). "I don’t want anyone to feel what I’m feeling."

5. The next morning she says that she did tell Khloé about the party, but did not disclose the kiss.

"I went home and I had talked to Kylie and Khloe in the morning, told them I was there," she revealed. "I was honest about being there, but I wasn’t honest about the actions taking place. I was like 'let me not just throw more fuel on the fire.'" She said she stayed mum because she was "scared" and in disbelief.

6. She says that she has apologized to Khloé and Kylie.

Woods told Jada that she reached out to both sisters and offered an apology after the news of the scandal broke.

7. She doesn't think that she is the reason that Khloé and Tristan aren't together.

She explained that she thinks she's not the sole cause of the couple's split. (Khloé tweeted that she disagrees.)

8. She vehemently denies that she slept with Tristan.

When asked point blank by Jada if she had slept with the NBA star, she said: "Never."

9. She denied that this is a publicity stunt.

After Woods aired her side of the story, she answered questions from fans, including one that asked whether the whole ordeal was a publicity stunt for the forthcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She denied the rumor adding, "I wish I could say that this was a publicity stunt. It’s been real."

10. She says her family is now in danger.

"We can’t leave the house. My brother can’t go to work. My [12-year-old] sister can’t go to school. My mom can’t even go to the grocery store," she noted, before adding, "I’m not here to play the victim, I’m here to take responsibility."

11. The Smith family is standing behind her.

Though only Jada was on camera speaking with Jordyn, Will video chatted the duo before they sat down to tell Woods that he supports her.

"I had a deep sense that we would be here one day. What I want to say to you is that the world attacks. You’ll never get around the world attacking ... [but] you are supported and I got you and we got you."