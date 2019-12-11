Jada Pinkett Smith Released Jordyn Woods's Red Table Talk Polygraph Test

Red Table Talk is the gift that keeps on giving. Not only does Jada Pinkett Smith use her Facebook show as a platform for her to explore her own family dynamic, it's a place for celebrities to air their own grievances and give their side of the story away from the headlines. That's what happened when Jordyn Woods went on the show 10 months ago in the wake of the Tristan Thompson scandal. Today, Pinkett Smith offered up some never-before-seen footage from that session: Jordyn Woods's lie-detector test. People reports that it was part of a special "Ask Us Anything" episode of RTT.

"Jordyn did take a lie detector test [...] it was Jordyn's request," Pinkett Smith said. "It was her request to be here, and it was her request to take the lie detector test. We had a forensic polygraphist with more than 25 years of experience in criminal and civil investigations."

Pinkett Smith adds that Woods didn't do it as a stunt. She wanted a real, tangible way for the people close to her to know that she was telling the truth.

"It wasn't for this show — it was for [Woods] and for people that she loves," she added.

People adds that the test featured more than two hours of footage, but Pinkett Smith only showed a few minutes.

"I just want everyone to know that I’m telling the truth," Woods says before the test. "That's the most important part of the story to me, is the truth."

In the footage, certified polygraphist Shon Thurman asks Woods three questions: "Are you now in the state of California?", "Are you currently sitting down?", and "Did you have sexual intercourse with Tristan Thompson?" Her answers are yes, yes, and no.

"You definitely passed, and I believe you’re being truthful in the test," Thurman said.

"She passed with flying colors," Pinkett Smith added. "There's always more to the story, so you’ve got to be careful how you judge, no matter what you hear and no matter what’s out there."