Jordyn Woods Is Coming Clean With Jada Pinkett Smith

Call it a comeback. Jordyn Woods is set to give her very first interview post-Tristan Thompson with Jada Pinkett Smith. According to People, Woods is set to appear on Red Table Talk, Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch series.

Hosted by Pinkett Smith along with her daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne, Red Table Talk has given viewers plenty to talk about in the past, including insight into Pinkett Smith's own marriage. For anyone unsure of the connection Woods has to the Smith family, People explains that Woods's late father, a television sound engineer, worked with Will Smith. It was actually through Jayden Smith that Woods met Kylie Jenner. Woods announced her appearance during an Instagram Live stream, where she walked towards the show's namesake red table.

Unless Woods arranged another super-secret interview, her appearance with Pinkett Smith is set to be the first official interview on the matter. Earlier, she did mention the incident during a personal appearance after news broke that she allegedly hooked up with Khloé Kardashian's on-again, off-again boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

"Thank you guys for coming out and supporting me through everything that’s going on," she said during an event promoting her collaboration with Eylure. "It's been real, and Eylure has been super real with a project I've been working on for over nine months right now."

None of the Kardashians or Jenners — Kris included — have made any official statement in response to the story, though they have made their feelings known indirectly. Most of the family has un-followed Woods on social media and she has reportedly moved out of Kylie Jenner's guest house. However, knowing just how influential a certain momager is, there's no telling what could happen between now and Woods's sit-down with Pinkett Smith.