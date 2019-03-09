Jordyn Woods Breaks Her Social Media Silence with a Dramatic New Haircut

It looks like Jordyn Woods is ready to shed some dead weight after her recent public drama with the KarJenners and Tristan Thompson.

On Friday evening, the model and Kylie Jenner's former BFF marked her social media comeback with a new haircut and an inspirational message for her fans. “If you’re reading this… it means God has given you another day to wake up and be grateful & better than you were yesterday,” she captioned a slideshow of herself rocking a chin-length chop — a drastic change from her long brunette waves.

Jordyn's freshly-shorn locks could be a subtle indication that she's ready to move on from the scandal, in which she shared a drunken kiss with Thompson — the father of Khloé Kardashian's daughter, True.

During Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, Jordyn shared her side of the story, explaining what went down when she attended an afterparty at the NBA player's house last month.

“On the way out, he did kiss me,” she told Pinkett Smith. “No passion, no nothing, on the way out. He just kissed me. Like a kiss on the lips, no tongue kiss, no making out, nothing.”

Woods continued: “I’m no home wrecker. I would never try to hurt someone’s home, especially someone that I love. And someone that I’ve seen — has a beautiful daughter. I never was trying to steal someone’s man.”