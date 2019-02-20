Jordyn Woods Still Lives with Kylie Jenner — But She's Got a Fortune All Her Own

If you didn’t know Jordyn Woods’s name before, you certainly know it now. It’s impossible to set foot online without reading about the multi-pronged cheating scandal that appears to have (finally) split up Khloé Kardashian and the father of her child, Tristan Thompson.

Woods, a model best known as Kylie Jenner’s live-in BFF, has a budding empire of her own. On top of her modeling work (she's repped by her own momager, Elizabeth Woods), the 21-year-old has her own “size-inclusive, street style inspired activewear” brand, Secndnture.

Of course, Woods has also benefited professionally from her connection to Jenner — not only did she feature prominently into E!’s 2017 reality series Life of Kylie, but she also collaborated with the makeup mogul on a Kylie Cosmetics Jordyn x Kylie collection.

There’s a large discrepancy in reports of Woods’s net worth, with figures ranging from $100,000 to $6 million. Celebrity Net Worth estimates that she falls on the high end of the spectrum at $6 million due in part to her strong social media following (she boasts 8.1 million followers on Instagram and 319,000 on Twitter).

Like the Kardashians, Woods has several paid partnerships, which include Lifetime’s American Beauty Star, false eyelash brand Eylure, Candy Crush, Too Faced, Burger King, Lulus, Tobi.com, Express, Petite n’ Pretty, Barneys NY, Boombod, and St. Ives — which is quite the roster.

Not to mention, she also modeled for Khloé's denim brand, Good American. TBD if that partnership continues.