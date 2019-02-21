Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner's Friendship Just Took a Major Step Backward

The Kar-Jenner scandal of the century is only just revving up.

After rumors of a Jordyn Woods-Tristan Thompson hookup began to swirl on Tuesday, and reactions from members of the family and those close to them appeared to confirm its validity, the tea has been spilling all over, and it appears to have seeped into the home Kylie Jenner shares with BFF Woods.



Following reports that Jenner was “torn” about how to handle her closest friend and roommate’s alleged Greek tragedy-esque betrayal (reminder: your BFF's sister's man is definitely off limits), it appears a decision has been reached in regard to the living arrangements: Woods is moving out.

A People source confirmed that the 21-year-old model is “moving back to her mom’s house” in the wake of the scandal. “It’s been a difficult time and she’s broken up about it. She’s heading home to be with her mom,” they continued.

Woods, whose Instagram follower count has increased from 8.1 to 8.4 million in the past two days, is still followed by Kylie, Khloé, Kris, Kourtney, and Kendall — Kim is the only Kar-Jenner thus far to cut social media ties with the former family friend. But who knows what Thursday shall bring …