Jordyn Woods Thinks There's a Possibility That Her Friendship with Kylie Jenner Could Rekindle

Six months after the Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, the Red Table Talk, and Kardashian family canceling her, Woods is finally looking back on her friendship with Kylie Jenner and tells People that a reconciliation isn't completely out of the question. In a new interview with Teen Vogue, Woods says that while the end of that friendship was a huge blow to her, it isn't the toughest breakup that she's ever had to endure.

When woods was asked about the end of her friendship with Jenner, she got philosophical. Instead of a straightforward answer, Woods turned the question back on the interviewer, asking what a breakup really entailed to figure out whether or not she and Jenner actually went through it. In the end, she decided to stay vague about the possibility of things returning to the way they were pre-scandal.

"What's the definition of a breakup?" she said before looking up the official definition on her phone. "'The separation or breaking up of something into several pieces or sections. The end of a relationship.' Those are the two things. What I'd ask is, 'Does anything really end? Or is it a cycle?'"

She explained that the worst breakup she's been through involved the loss of her father back in 2017. Comparing the two gives her perspective, she added, saying that his death "prepared" her for life's difficulties.

"The toughest breakup I had to go through was losing my father," she said. "Everything doesn't feel as intense as that. Losing my dad prepared me for everything that happens in life, and … life has thrown some really crazy things at me. That's part of the process."

Woods also said that she's not letting the scandal define who she is. Even though most people are going to connect her to Keeping Up With the Kardashians and what happened with Tristan Thompson, she's looking ahead. She says that she's still young and still finding her self-worth.

"Everyone is trying to figure out what I'm doing but, to be honest, I don't know what I'm doing. I'm finding my self-worth," she said. "At 21, this is the very beginning, even though I feel so old. This is the time you figure out who you are, and don't let anyone define you."

Jenner hasn't made any official statement on her current status with Woods, but People notes that Jenner unfollowed Woods on Instagram last month. Sources close to Jenner say that she's moved on and is surrounding herself with a different group of friends. Making things unofficially official by unfollowing her was just one way to show she's moved past it all.

"Kylie is just over it," the source said. "She has her circle of friends now that she is happy with. She wants to live as drama-free as possible. She just doesn't need Jordyn in her life. Unfollowing her on Instagram was kind of the last step to break away from Jordyn."