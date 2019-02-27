Jordyn Woods Might Not Be Able to Discuss the Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal Publicly After All 

After a week of extreme public scrutiny of Jordyn Woods, we collectively squealed at the news that the former member of the Kar-Jenner inner circle would be spilling the oh-so-desperately craved tea all over Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk series.

But, ah, every rose has its thorn, and this one comes in the form of an “ironclad NDA.”

Apparently the 21-year-old model signed a non-disclosure agreement with the Kardashian-Jenner clan — like you have with all your close friends, right? — barring her from discussing the family in public (i.e. on Red Table Talk).

According to a People source, “[Jordyn] can apologize but can’t talk about anything really beyond that in terms of the family.”

Unsurprisingly, the Kardashians are “pissed” about Woods’s decision to appear on the show and think she “should’ve reached out directly,” though, according to said source, Jordyn has tried to contact the family, to no avail.

“They were just too pissed to listen to her or pay any attention,” the insider explained. “On the flip side, if she says anything except ‘I’m sorry’ or tries to trash Tristan, that’s going to push Khloé back to him and destroy Jordyn.”

Apparently Woods's account of her tryst with Tristan has some inconsistencies, which Kardashian bestie Larsa Pippin addressed in regard to Jordyn's upcoming Red Table Talk appearance.

RELATED: All the Ways Kylie Jenner Has Supported BFF Jordyn Woods Through the Years

And though there remains potential for Khloé and Tristan Thompson to reconcile — he’s reportedly telling her “that he feels bad and that they have a kid together and that he disrespected her as the mother of his child” — the family is apparently less willing to forgive Woods and is “feeling 100 percent done with [her].”