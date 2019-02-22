Jordyn Woods Just Opened Up About How "Real" Things Have Been 

Massive scandal aside, Jordyn Woods isn’t about to slow her hustle.

The 21-year-old stepped out on Thursday amidst a swell of gossip (and Instagram followers — she’s gained around half a million since Tuesday) for the launch of her collaboration with false eyelashes brand Eylure.

And though she didn’t quite grab the mic and begin to tell us her side of the story, she did make a telling comment about the state of the ~things~. Greeting guests in a white satin jumpsuit, Woods said, "Thank you guys for coming out and supporting me through everything that’s going on. It’s been real, and Eylure has been super real with a project I’ve been working on for over nine months right now.” Nice segue, Jordyn — Kris’s influence shows.

I think we can all agree that things have “been real” for the model and influencer over the past few days. Not only is she moving out of BFF Kylie Jenner’s cushy Calabasas mansion, but she’s reportedly been cut off completely by the makeup mogul and her powerful family. And while being “cut off” from a friend doesn’t sound like a big financial burden to us non-famouses, Jenner was apparently the bestie equivalent of Jordyn’s sugar mama.

"Kylie pays for her entire life and she even bought Jordyn a car," a source told E!. "Jordyn was on all of her vacations. Her whole family was invited to the Christmas party and Stormi's birthday party."

And that’s not to mention the Kar-Jenner business ventures she was able to jump aboard. In addition to her collaboration with Kylie Cosmetics, Woods was a member of Khloé Kardashian’s denim brand Good American’s #goodsquad. Jordyn’s since been scrubbed from the site and her “Jordy” lipkit got a price slash on Kylie Cosmetics soon after the scandal broke.