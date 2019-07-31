Jordyn Woods Just Compared the Backlash She Received from the Cheating Scandal to Cancer

Jordyn Woods still has a lot more to say about the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

It's been five months since she first spoke candidly about the immediate fallout from her actions with Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk in March, and, now, Jordyn is speaking up again after the entire drama played out on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In a new interview with Cosmopolitan UK, Woods gets real about the online hate she received post-scandal and the current status of her and Kylie Jenner's friendship (spoiler: it's not great).

Image zoom Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

Following the news of Woods kissing Thompson, the model admitted that she became "addicted" to reading the toxic comments online, but, over time, it began to affect her mental state. "It becomes addictive to look on the internet, to look at your name," she said. "When I would look at my name and see all of the things that people were saying, it became like a tumor. It became cancerous to me.”

Despite her famous connections, Jordyn explained how she lead a very private existence pre-scandal, which eventually backfired on her. “I don’t really care to share my whole life on social media, because certain things are special and once you share it, you open yourself up to people’s opinions,” Woods said, adding: “People got to see me at my most vulnerable moment without even really knowing me, because I don’t showcase who I am, really.”

Image zoom Michael Stewart/Getty Images

She continued: “The internet feels so entitled to have opinions about everything, but a lot of it is bullshit. These are real people, with real lives. People are so detached that they don’t feel empathy, they don’t feel bad, they don’t realize that the one message that you sent laughing at someone could be the message that pushes that person off the ledge.”

While harassment from trolls can be overwhelming, Jordyn "doesn't believe in clapping back, or reacting out of emotion."

“I could have handled this a million different ways, but I just went with what felt the most natural to me," she said. "Would I ever have wanted this to happen? Never. But s— happens. And in the end, I never want to see anyone hurt; I would hate to be the reason for anyone’s pain. We all have to go to sleep with ourselves at night.”

As for her and Kylie's relationship? All has not been forgiven, but Jordyn has hope for the future. “I love her. That’s my homie,” she said. “I hope everything falls into place and that we can all grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier."

Looks like the ball's in Kylie's court.