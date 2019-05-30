Jordyn Woods Has Lined Up a Major Post-Scandal Comeback

It's been months since news first broke of the Tristan Thompson-Jordyn Woods scandal, and Jordyn is clearly ready to move on with her life. On Wednesday, she announced on Instagram that she's making her acting debut in a guest spot in Freeform's Grown-ish, starring Yara Shahidi.

"This was the first role I’ve ever booked and I was nervous at first but I got past that and had the best time," she wrote. "Take risks and stay consistent to your journey, you never know what the world has to offer."

Jordyn Woods: model, eyelash mogul, activewear magnate, and now, actress.

Making your acting debut on a successful TV show isn't too shabby — and while we'll have to wait until Grown-ish's return on June 5 to find out what her role is, it looks fairly significant (more so than, say, a cameo) from the photo she shared.

A few weeks ago, Jordyn also shared that she's moved into a new home, after having moved out of former best friend Kylie Jenner's house.

“Finally my first piece of furniture arrived!” she wrote at the time. “Designing homes is such a task but I’m having the best time doing it.”

Big moves all around.