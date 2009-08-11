Jordin Sparks Wears Viktor & Rolf Lashes In Her New Video

Jordin Sparks's eyelashes got a little help yesterday on the set of the video for her single "S.O.S. (Let The Music Play)." Her makeup artist Mylah G. Morales, who works with Rihanna and Jennifer Hudson, tweeted, "Thank u Shu Uemura for the Viktor & Rolf lashes using them on the set of S.O.S. Let The Music Play." The couture-worthy designs by the avant garde duo come in three styles—rhombus, swirl and wing. After the shoot wrapped, Sparks tweeted, "I really stepped out of my comfort zone on this one!" If her daring lashes are any indication, we totally agree.

Viktor & Rolf Lashes by Shu Uemura, $95 each; shuemura-usa.com.