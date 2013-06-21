Jordin Sparks and Rent the Runway Host a Dream Prom for East Rockaway High

Now here's one way to end the school year on a fabulous note! Rent the Runway teamed up with Jordin Sparks and Darren Criss to throw the ultimate dream prom for East Rockaway High School in New York, where students were decked out in couture gowns -- some of which were donated by Sarah Jessica Parker, Solange, and Carly Rae Jepsen. "It was extremely rewarding to watch these students, who had suffered so much devastation and loss with Hurricane Sandy, twirl around in their Rent the Runway dresses with huge smiles on their faces," Rent the Runway's co-founder and CEO Jenn Hyman told InStyle.com. "The excitement and joy in the room showed us how resilient these students really are." And the excitement levels were definitely running high when Sparks and Criss gave their stellar performances. "Prom had so many amazing moments for me when I went," said Sparks. "And for a school that was so devastated by Hurricane Sandy, it lets people have a great time to remember!" Mission accomplished, we'd say! Click the photo to see more from the event.