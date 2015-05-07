Jordana Brewster Shares the Best Beauty Lessons She’s Learned from Her Swimsuit Model Mom  

Mother’s Day isn’t just about showering your mom with gifts—it’s also a time to reflect on the pearls of wisdom she’s bestowed on you through the years. Mothers know best, after all.

If you’re Jordana Brewster, who’s daughter to Maria João, a former swimsuit model and Sports Illustrated’s 1978 cover girl, stellar beauty advice was practically a birthright (that and some fantastic genes—just look at the two of them above).

RELATED: This Is the Best Beauty Advice that 12 Celebs' Moms Ever Gave Them

So when we recently caught up with the Furious 7 star and new face of Pond's, we had to know the best beauty advice she ever recieved from mom. From eating your way to better skin to never skipping sunscreen, she shares the most memorable tips her mom passed down below.

1. Keep Skincare Simple

“When it comes to skin care, my mom has always stuck to straightforward essentials that just work, like Pond’s. She taught my sister and I that you don’t need a million-step routine and to stick to twice-a-day cleansing and moisturizing. Growing up, I saw her using Pond’s Cold Cream Cleanser ($5; drugstore.com)—which I always associated with grown-up glamour and sophistication—and then she recently suggested I try Pond’s Rejuveness Anti-Wrinkle Cream ($10; drugstore.com). She has such nourished, glowing skin, so it was an easy sell for me to give the product a try, and I’ve definitely seen the results in my skin.”

2. You Are What You Eat

“My mom always set a good example that what you put into your body is just as important when it comes to skin health. Today, I love eating lots of good-for-skin foods like blueberries, walnuts, and salmon.”

RELATED: Moms Who Inspire: Jessica Alba

3. Never Underestimate the Power of Coconut Oil

“She was also way ahead of the coconut trend! I’m always drinking coconut water because of its health and beauty benefits and I’ll treat my hair to a coconut oil mask at home when I need a deep-condition.”

4. Always Load Up on SPF

“Growing up in Brazil, my mom has always been very diligent about sun safety—she passed down the importance of applying SPF daily and always having a chic sun hat close at hand. She’s also taught me to moisturize parts of the body you tend to forget about (that can show the signs of aging)–like the neck and top of hands.”

5. Love Your Flaws

“My mom has taught me to embrace my own unique beauty. Everyone has things about themselves that they might want to change, but those are the traits to accentuate and celebrate!”

PHOTOS: Mother's Day Beauty Gift Guide