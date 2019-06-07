Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness Announced His Historic Essie Partnership in the Best Way

Image zoom Jerod Harris/Getty Images

When Jonathan Van Ness isn't facilitating a glow up or stressing the importance of self-care as Queer Eye's resident grooming expert, he's crushing gender stereotypes on the red carpet.

Van Ness's outfits often include crop tops, mesh long-sleeve shirts, maxi skirts, heeled ankle boots, and tiny purses. Now, he's breaking down another barrier by being named Essie's first non-female brand ambassador. And this pairing really couldn't be a better fit.

The Queer Eye star announced the news on Instagram with a — what else? — a gorgeous post of his Essie manicure.

"I’m so honored to announce I’ve teamed up with @essie as their first non-female ambassador in celebration of Pride! For me, polish has always been a form of self-expression. Right now that means this mosaic rainbow mani moment. Wearing it proud! #essiePartner #essielove #LorealProud," he wrote in the caption.

Van Ness's mosaic rainbow manicure is a design is in honor of the new partnership and Pride month. The brand breaks down the manicure on its website, which was created by Essie's global lead educator Rita Remark.

While the abstract design requires six vibrant Essie shades and looks complicated, it's actually pretty easy to DIY — even if you're hopeless at nail art (or a newbie to the significance of Pride). Basically, you brush the colors onto the nail in whatever pattern you feel like so that they melt into each other for a marble effect. Once it's dry, set your work with an Essie top coat.

Our feelings about this partnership? As Van Ness would say: "Oh henny!"