Jonathan Scott Is Getting Very Involved in Zooey Deschanel's Comments

When is a Like more than just a Like? If Zooey Deschanel and her new Property Brothers beau are anything to go by, double-taps online may be a sweet way to show love offline, too. According to People, Jonathan Scott has been liking all of Deschanel's posts, including her most recent one, which features her signature bangs and big, big hair.

"Felt cute, won't delete until my hairstylist calls, concerned," she wrote alongside the photo.

On an earlier post where Deschanel was promoting her She & Him Christmas tour with M. Ward, Scott wrote, "Well there's no way I'm missing this." Drew Scott, Jonathan's brother and home renovation partner in crime, also commented, writing, "Can I sing backup?" alongside a slew of festive emoji. It wouldn't be too much of a stretch, since both brothers perform as well as demo and decorate. The duo performs as The Scott Brothers and have actually released four singles, including a cover of Flo Rida's "My House."

"It's new, but they are having a lot of fun together," an insider said of the budding romance between Scott and Deschanel. People reported that the two started dating on September 13, after they met filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke.

The two were later seen at Little Dom's, a restaurant in Silver Lake, California. Entertainment Tonight even adds that Scott took Deschanel along to a taping of Dancing With the Stars. Real-life and online romance never looked this cute.