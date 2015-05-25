Collab You'll Love: Jonathan Cohen Takes His Colorful Prints to Marysia Swimwear

After waiting for #sunnyvibes all year long, we're beyond pumped to finally be hitting the beach. One reason to get even more excited that summer is here: Marysia, the Los Angeles-based label by Marysia Dobrzanska Reeves that's loved by Gwyneth Paltrow, Lauren Conrad, Hilary Duff and more, just dropped its capsule collection with designer Jonathan Cohen.

Cohen is known for his colorful approach to design—red carpet color queen Lupita Nyong'o is a fan—and he brought his love for vibrant hues to Marysia's signature scallop-edge suits with his very own polka-dot-meets-leopard print. The capsule features the pretty pattern on four swimwear styles in two colors: electric cyan and neon bubblegum pink. "A great color and print can really enhance your beach look," Cohen told InStyle. "Especially with the past few winters we have had on the East Coast, there is nothing more liberating than a great color and print on the beach."

Courtesy

As for the pretty design, it is a custom look Cohen created for the collaboration. "This came from a pattern I painted in the studio," Cohen told InStyle. "Each stroke seen in the print was created with my hand; every color was a customized effort. The end result being something that makes you feel special every time you wear it."

In terms of feeling confident wearing one of these, Reeves herself had a few tips to offer. "Of course, take care of your body and exercising will make you feel great," she said. "But for a quicker fix, finding a style of swimwear that fits your body is key. You don't need to have one that digs into your love handles if you get the right size."

Shop the collection in sizes extra-small through large for $136 per piece for a bikini to $319 for a one-piece suit on marysiaswim.com.

