The Jonas Brothers Just Put Their Faces on Their Favorite Beer

It looks like the Jonas brothers have truly solidified their love affair with Coors Light.

After raving about the beer publicly and featuring it heavily during Joe's wedding to Sophie Turner, it seems only natural that they'd make their love of Coors official with their own custom limited edition batch. The trio has teamed up with the brand to create a brew that features a label with their own faces on it, naturally — and fans (of the JoBros, Coors, or both) can buy their own six-pack starting next month via delivery app goPuff.

Image zoom Courtesy of Coors Light.

"We are long-time fans of Coors Light and were really excited to be invited out to the Coors brewery," the Jonas Brothers said in a statement. "We can’t wait for our fans to try the limited edition six-packs of Coors Light that we helped to brew. And it’s pretty amazing that our faces are on the iconic mountains on the bottle."

Image zoom Courtesy of Coors Light.

Their love of the beer has been well-documented on Instagram, and earlier this year, Joe spoke on a podcast interview about the one thing he'd make sure to have at his wedding: a steady supply of Coors.

"I mean, we are getting married in France, so a lot of Coors Light is necessary," he said at the time. "Not hard, really, to get that, but we needed to make sure that was going to happen."

Thankfully, Coors pulled through with custom Joe + Sophie bottles at the wedding, and from the looks of the latest custom batch, it seems like we can expect more JoBros/Coors Light collaborations in the future.