Jonah Hill's Fiancée Works for One of Hollywood's Favorite Beauty Sites

Jonah Hill has gotten engaged to his girlfriend of a year, Gianna Santos.

A rep for Hill confirmed to E! News that the 35-year-old actor is engaged to Santos, 30. The two have reportedly been dating since last summer.

Image zoom gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

PageSix reported that according to Santos's LinkedIn page, she is a content manager at Hollywood-favorite luxury beauty brand Violet Grey. (The shopping website has an editorial spinoff called the Violet Files, which has profiled a who's who in the beauty and fashion worlds, from former Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Elaine Welteroth to Kylie Jenner.)

Before that, she was head stylist and producer at high-end streetwear brand KITH, and worked as a budget coordinator at HBO. According to her website, she also does art direction in addition to styling and producing. Her interest in fashion comes as no surprise considering Hill himself has become something of a fashion icon in recent years.

And it looks like she has his mom's seal of approval — E! reports that Santos has been included in his mom Sharon Feldstein's Instagram photos during family holidays.

RELATED: Emma Stone and Jonah Hill Can’t Stop Gushing About Each Other

Before dating Santos, Hill was linked to Erin Galpern.