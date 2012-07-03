Jon Bon Jovi for Avon, Anne Hathaway's Dark Knight Clip, and More!

Image zoom FameFlynet Pictures; WireImage; Getty Images; BEImages; Courtesy Photo; FilmMagic

1. Avon tapped Jon Bon Jovi to be the face of two of new scents. [Rolling Stone]

2. Watch Anne Hathaway kick booty in this new Dark Knight TV spot. [E! Online]

3. Meet the girls behind Team USA's Olympic gymnastics team. [Fashionista]

4. Ivanka Trump is expanding her line to include sunglasses. [WWD]

5. Deborah Lippmann's new nail kits helps you get the perfect manicure. [BellaSugar]

6. Camila Alves is Macy's new INC Brand Ambassador. [The Cut]